Brokerages Expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.49). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 340,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

