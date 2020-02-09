Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. 156,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $491.74 million, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

