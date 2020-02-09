Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,771 shares. Anterix has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 183.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 72.0% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $434,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

