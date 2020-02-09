Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.09. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

