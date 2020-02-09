Brokerages Expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

