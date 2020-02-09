Brokerages Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Brokerages expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $37.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $149.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

PI stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $892,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in IMPINJ by 24.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IMPINJ by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.