Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $5.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $5.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.34 and the highest is $6.22. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.80 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.63 to $27.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

