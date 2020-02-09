Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. LogMeIn reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 269,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 229,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.