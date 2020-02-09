Brokerages Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.99 million. Merus reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $32.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Merus stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.