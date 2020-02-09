Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $31.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $30.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $128.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $134.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

