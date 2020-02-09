Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,910. The company has a market capitalization of $310.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

