Brokerages Expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $134.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Pretium Resources reported sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $497.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $710.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $765.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

PVG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.