Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $844.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.90 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

