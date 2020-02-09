Brokerages Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.70. Tesla reported earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $12.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $36.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $530.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $748.07 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

