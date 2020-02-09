Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TACT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

TACT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

