Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings per share of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $20.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $634.54 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $417.87 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $612.56 and a 200-day moving average of $552.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

