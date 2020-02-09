Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.13 EPS

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $959.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

