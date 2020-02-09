Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to announce sales of $4.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics reported sales of $3.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.26 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of UMRX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.97. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

