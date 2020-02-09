Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,281,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,537. Upwork has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.