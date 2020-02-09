Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $3.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 million and the lowest is $1.86 million. XOMA posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.