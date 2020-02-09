Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Blue Bird stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.07. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blue Bird by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

