Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FNJN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts expect that Finjan will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

