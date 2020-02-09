Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE BAM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

