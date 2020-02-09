Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BAM stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.