Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

BPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BPY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,514,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

