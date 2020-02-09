Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,587. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

