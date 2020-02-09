BTC Lite Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $30,170.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.