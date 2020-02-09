BTU Protocol (BTU) One Day Volume Hits $4,383.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $4,383.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

