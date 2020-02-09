Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,714. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

