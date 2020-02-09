Burst (BURST) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $23,902.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,081,834,113 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

