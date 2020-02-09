Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Market Capitalization Tops $126,930.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $126,930.00 and $19,540.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Business Credit Substitute alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Business Credit Substitute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Business Credit Substitute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.