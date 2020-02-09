Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $71.47 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $71.47 million and approximately $22,100.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, OKEx, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00845044 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001984 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OKEx, Binance, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Coindeal, cfinex, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

