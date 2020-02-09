Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot by 119.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $10,887,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cabot by 62.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $41.89 on Friday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

