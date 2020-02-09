CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.0036

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 39.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $280,427.00 and $1,260.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

