Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $137,111.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.02253796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00115215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,381,156,668 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,825,874 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

