Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,135 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

KMB stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.