Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.89.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

