Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 158,911 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

