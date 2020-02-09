Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 1,945 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

