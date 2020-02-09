Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 9,297 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

ECL stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

