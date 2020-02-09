Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

NYSE:LW opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.