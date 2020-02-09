Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 2,241 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

