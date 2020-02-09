Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 2,282 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.