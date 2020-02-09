Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 41,052 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 241.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

NYSE RHP opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

