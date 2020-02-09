Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 983 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

