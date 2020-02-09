Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

