Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,293,000 after buying an additional 246,324 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

