Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $161.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

