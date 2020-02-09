Cambridge Trust Co. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.