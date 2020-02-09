Cambridge Trust Co. Has $34.85 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,752 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average is $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

